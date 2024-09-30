E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE condemns attack on its ambassador's residence in Sudan

The Emirates has called on the army to assume full responsibility for this cowardly act

By Wam

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

Published: Mon 30 Sep 2024, 3:43 AM

Last updated: Mon 30 Sep 2024, 3:48 AM

The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the heinous attack that targeted the residence of the UAE Head of Mission in Khartoum by a Sudanese army aircraft, which resulted in extensive damage to the building.

The UAE has called on the army to assume full responsibility for this 'cowardly' act.


In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that it will submit a letter to the League of Arab States, the African Union and the United Nations against this attack by the Sudanese Armed Forces, as it represents a flagrant violation of the fundamental principle of the inviolability of diplomatic premises.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The ministry stressed the importance of protecting diplomatic buildings and embassy staff residences, in accordance with the treaties and customs that regulate diplomatic relations.

The authority also expressed its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at destabilising security and stability, in contravention of international law.

ALSO READ:


More news from UAE