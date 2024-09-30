UAE condemns attack on its ambassador's residence in Sudan

Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan offers condolences to families of 4 soldiers killed in accident while on duty
He also wished for strength and comfort for their loved ones during this difficult time
The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the heinous attack that targeted the residence of the UAE Head of Mission in Khartoum by a Sudanese army aircraft, which resulted in extensive damage to the building.
The UAE has called on the army to assume full responsibility for this 'cowardly' act.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that it will submit a letter to the League of Arab States, the African Union and the United Nations against this attack by the Sudanese Armed Forces, as it represents a flagrant violation of the fundamental principle of the inviolability of diplomatic premises.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The ministry stressed the importance of protecting diplomatic buildings and embassy staff residences, in accordance with the treaties and customs that regulate diplomatic relations.
The authority also expressed its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at destabilising security and stability, in contravention of international law.
ALSO READ:
He also wished for strength and comfort for their loved ones during this difficult time
The captain said he was proud to represent UAE in an international arena
Haddad, a project to enhance security of the Emirates' water areas, is the first-of-its-kind in the region
A Dh50,000 fine was also imposed on the impounded vehicles
A video advisory explained several dos and don'ts in the UAE, from respecting people's privacy to avoiding fake news and immoral content
The UAE delegation also held bilateral meetings with other participating countries to strengthen cooperation in these fields
The facility has been treating vulnerable populations, including Sudanese refugees who are fleeing the conflict in their home country
A perfect meal should strike a balance between protein, whole grains, fruits, vegetables, and healthy fats