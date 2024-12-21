UAE condemns attack on Germany's Magdeburg Christmas market

UAE condemns Irans interference in Middle East

The UAE condemned on Saturday the car-ramming attack in Germany's Magdeburg Christmas market, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasised that the UAE strongly denounces such criminal acts and reaffirms its consistent rejection of all forms of violence targeting civilians and undermining security and stability.

It also extended its sincere condolences and sympathies to Germany and its people, as well as to the families and relatives of the victims of this heinous act, wishing a speedy recovery to all the injured.

