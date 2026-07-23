UAE strongly condemns attack by Houthi group on Saudi-flagged vessel

The United Arab Emirates has condemned in the strongest terms the attack by the Houthi group targeting the Saudi-flagged vessel Encelia while sailing in the Red Sea.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed that this attack constitutes a grave threat to the safety and security of international navigation and represents a dangerous escalation aimed at undermining the security and stability of the world's critical waterways.

The Ministry called on the international community to ensure the implementation of the relevant UN Security Council resolutions, particularly Resolution 2216 on Yemen and Resolution 2722 on the rights and freedom of navigation in the Red Sea.

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The Ministry reaffirmed that freedom of navigation in international waterways is a right guaranteed under international law and the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

The Ministry reaffirmed the UAE’s full solidarity with the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its support for all measures aimed at safeguarding its security and stability.