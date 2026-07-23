UAE strongly condemns attack by Houthi group on Saudi-flagged vessel

The UAE authority reaffirmed that freedom of navigation in international waterways is a right guaranteed under international law

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 23 Jul 2026, 7:54 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

The United Arab Emirates has condemned in the strongest terms the attack by the Houthi group targeting the Saudi-flagged vessel Encelia while sailing in the Red Sea.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed that this attack constitutes a grave threat to the safety and security of international navigation and represents a dangerous escalation aimed at undermining the security and stability of the world's critical waterways.

Recommended For You

Rubio says Iran not ready for deal, US policy with Tehran is 'head for an eye'

Rubio says Iran not ready for deal, US policy with Tehran is 'head for an eye'

Trump vows to bomb Iran bridges, power plants when it fires on Hormuz ships

Trump vows to bomb Iran bridges, power plants when it fires on Hormuz ships

Kuwait, Bahrain deal with Iranian attacks; Trump meets with Lebanese President

Kuwait, Bahrain deal with Iranian attacks; Trump meets with Lebanese President

Allowing Iran to control Strait of Hormuz is 'dangerous precedent', warns Rubio

Allowing Iran to control Strait of Hormuz is 'dangerous precedent', warns Rubio

US hits Iranian targets, facilities in 11th straight night of attacks

US hits Iranian targets, facilities in 11th straight night of attacks

 

The Ministry called on the international community to ensure the implementation of the relevant UN Security Council resolutions, particularly Resolution 2216 on Yemen and Resolution 2722 on the rights and freedom of navigation in the Red Sea.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp channels.

The Ministry reaffirmed that freedom of navigation in international waterways is a right guaranteed under international law and the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

The Ministry reaffirmed the UAE’s full solidarity with the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its support for all measures aimed at safeguarding its security and stability.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

Trump vows to bomb Iran bridges, power plants when it fires on Hormuz ships

2

Rubio says Iran not ready for deal, US policy with Tehran is 'head for an eye'

3

Kuwait, Bahrain deal with Iranian attacks; Trump meets with Lebanese President

4

Alhind's Indian passport service centres in UAE: Locations, fees and how to book

5

UAE's 5-year multiple-entry tourist visa: Fees, documents, rejection explained