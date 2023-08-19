UAE condemns and denounces burning of churches, homes in Pakistan

The mission urged Emiratis to follow safety instructions issued by the American authorities
The UAE strongly condemned the burning of a number of churches and dozens of homes by extremists in Pakistan, and denounced the violence that followed.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs commended the wisdom and vigilance of the Pakistani government and the measures it took in confronting these abusive acts.
The Ministry affirmed the UAE's permanent rejection of all practices aimed at undermining security and stability and contradicting human and moral values and principles.
It also noted that hate speech and extremism contradict international efforts seeking to spread the values of tolerance, coexistence and peace among peoples.
The ministry stressed the importance of respecting religious symbols and sanctities and avoiding incitement and polarization, at a time when the world needs to work together to support global principles of tolerance and peaceful coexistence, which should be supported and implemented to achieve stability and sustainable development.
ALSO READ:
The mission urged Emiratis to follow safety instructions issued by the American authorities
Stores stock up on umbrellas ahead of the summer season, but this year, it has been a completely different story
More than 80 hotels across Dubai are offering 'Kids-Go-Free' promotion during DSS
Sheikh Mohamed commended the involvement of students and youth in future-focused educational workshops, seminars, and exhibitions
The festival is aimed at celebrating the date harvest season and showcasing the palm tree and its products as a national wealth
The training is an integral part of the general policy of Emiratisation that the DHA adopts to implement
The leaders discuss strengthening bilateral ties to serve the aspirations of the people of both the countries
Holiday blues is common and you can gradually overcome it by taking some measures