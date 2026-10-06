UAE strongly condemns aerial attack on aid convoy that killed driver in Sudan

The UAE has strongly condemned the aerial attack on two trucks contracted by the World Food Programme (WFP) that were transporting food supplies between Dilling and Kadugli in South Kordofan State, Sudan. The attack resulted in the death of one driver.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) stressed the need to protect humanitarian and relief personnel and emphasised that humanitarian assistance must not be politicised or weaponised.

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The UAE reaffirmed its steadfast position calling for an immediate ceasefire, an immediate humanitarian truce without preconditions, the facilitation of urgent and unimpeded humanitarian access, and a credible transition process led by an inclusive civilian government fully independent of both warring parties and extremist groups.

The Ministry reiterated the UAE’s support for peace efforts and the importance of intensifying joint action to alleviate human suffering and fulfill the aspirations of the Sudanese people for security and stability.