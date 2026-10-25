UAE strongly condemns recent Houthi attacks in Saudi Arabia

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed that this targeting constitutes a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 25 Oct 2026, 7:06 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog for the latest regional developments since the US-Iran war started on February 28]

The UAE strongly condemned the Houthi group's attempt to target several areas in the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with ballistic missiles.

Recommended For You

UAE confirms oil spill off UAQ beaches as cause for smell reported in several emirates

UAE confirms oil spill off UAQ beaches as cause for smell reported in several emirates

Saudi-led coalition denies Houthi claims of threats to target tribal, civilian gatherings

Saudi-led coalition denies Houthi claims of threats to target tribal, civilian gatherings

US could strike Iran this weekend, envoy says: Reuters

US could strike Iran this weekend, envoy says: Reuters

Sharjah temporarily closes Al Hamriya Beach as precaution after UAQ oil spill

Sharjah temporarily closes Al Hamriya Beach as precaution after UAQ oil spill

Saudi intercepts two ballistic missiles, shrapnel falls in Makkah

Saudi intercepts two ballistic missiles, shrapnel falls in Makkah

 

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mofa) stressed that this targeting constitutes a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and a threat to its security and stability.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The Ministry affirmed the UAE's full solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its support for all measures taken to preserve its security and stability.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

Saudi intercepts two ballistic missiles, shrapnel falls in Makkah

2

Talk of war is raised again, but Tehran policies remain the same: Iran FM

3

US could strike Iran this weekend, envoy says: Reuters

4

Ras Al Khaimah closes all beaches 'until further notice'

5

Apple fan brings 53 old iPhones to pick up latest Duo in Dubai