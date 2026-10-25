UAE strongly condemns recent Houthi attacks in Saudi Arabia

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The UAE strongly condemned the Houthi group's attempt to target several areas in the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with ballistic missiles.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mofa) stressed that this targeting constitutes a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and a threat to its security and stability.

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The Ministry affirmed the UAE's full solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its support for all measures taken to preserve its security and stability.