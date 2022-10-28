UAE: Company sues former employee for allegedly embezzling Dh102,000

Abu Dhabi: Patient tells doctors how UAE fulfilled his dreams during 4-hr-long awake brain surgery
A car rental firm in the UAE had filed a lawsuit against a former employee for allegedly embezzling Dh102,000.
The company said that the defendant was still an employee of the firm when he embezzled the amount. He was in charge of collecting money from customers who rented cars
It added that the accused caused financial losses to the company by not collecting the fine amount from clients who had committed traffic and Salik offences.
The man, however, denied allegations and said that there was no evidence to prove the accusations.
After hearing from all parties, the Al Ain Court of First Instance dismissed the case due to lack of evidence.
The court said in its ruling that the plaintiff did not present any evidence to confirm that the employee’s job was to collect the specified money from clients. It added that it was their mistake and negligence in collecting debts which caused financial loss.
The rental car firm has been ordered to pay for the defendant’s legal expenses.
