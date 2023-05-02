Book airline tickets, send money home: UAE company launches 'world's first ultra-app'

The new app will combine fintech, e-commerce, GP and communications

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Tue 2 May 2023, 8:14 PM Last updated: Tue 2 May 2023, 8:28 PM

Astra Tech, a consumer technology holding group in Mena, has announced the launch of Botim 3.0, which they claim is the world's first Ultra app.

The platform aims to become an all-inclusive digital platform for its users by including fintech, e-commerce, GPT, and communications into a single user experience.

“We believe that a chat-based approach to offer all our services, on top of Botim, will provide users of all backgrounds and demographics with a single access point to the services they need, making our services inclusive and scalable,” said Abdallah Abu Sheikh, Co-Founder and CEO of Astra Tech, Botim’s parent company.

At an event held at the Museum of the Future, several panel discussions were held to discuss how the ultra-app could be a game-changer. According to panelist Kartik Taneja from Neopay, the success of an ultra-app depends on the user base of it.

“It depends on how super easy it is for users for transactions,” he said.

“Also, people should trust you enough to share their details.”

Botim launched its first fintech service and the world's first in-chat international money transfers a few weeks ago in the UAE, India, and the Philippines.

Safe and innovative

Cybersecurity is at the core of Botim’s function, according to Hasan Al Noon, Chief Technology Officer at Astra Tech. “There are lesser scam messages on Botim if you compare it to others like Whatsapp,” he said.

“The privacy and security of our users is of utmost importance to us.”

Hasan also went on to elaborate how the company was building up its infrastructure and how the future is looking bright for the company.

The company has already introduced the world's first executional Arabic GPT which enables users to easily execute a wide range of tasks, including booking airline tickets, ordering coffee, initiating international money transfers, scheduling tutoring sessions, sending meeting invites, and more on the app.