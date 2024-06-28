E-Paper

UAE: Company fined Dh20,000 for dumping waste illegally

Authorities have said that strict action is taken in these cases to deter all those thinking of committing such violations

Web Desk
Published: Fri 28 Jun 2024, 1:47 PM

A company has been fined Dh20,000 for dumping public waste and construction materials in unauthorised areas in Ajman.

The firm has been charged for violating the regulations and guidelines of disposing public waste, Ajman Municipality said in a post. The vehicle that had been dumping waste illegally has also been seized.


Authorities have said that strict action is taken in these cases to deter all those thinking of committing such violations.


Recently, a new first-of-its-kind facility to recover recyclable materials from municipal solid waste was announced in Abu Dhabi.

The key objective is to collect municipal waste and recover recyclables such as metals, plastics, and other materials. It will maximise the diversion of waste from landfill through recycling and preparing feedstock for the Abu Dhabi Waste to Energy facility.

This will enable increased recycling, promoting a circular economy and supporting the group’s ambition of diverting 80 per cent of Abu Dhabi’s waste away from landfill by 2030.

