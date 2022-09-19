UAE companies are hiring: Top 18 skills you need to get that dream job

These abilities do not just help people grow on the professional front, but also help in landing better roles in the country

File photo

by Waheed Abbas Published: Mon 19 Sep 2022, 9:17 AM

Skills are as important as educational qualifications for any job. With growing competition, certain skill sets have become mandatory for many roles.

These skills do not just help people grow on the professional front, but also play a critical role in landing a better job.

The latest survey conducted by jobs portal Bayt in cooperation with YouGov revealed that 56 per cent of UAE companies plan to hire in the next three months while 70 per cent intend to recruit in the next year. Around 50 firms plan to hire five jobs or less, 25 per cent between six to 10, seven per cent from 11 to 20 and two per cent plan to bring onboard between 51 to 100 jobs. Only five per cent of companies plan to hire over 100 employees.

The survey revealed that good communications in Arabic and English is the most sought-after skill that employers look for in a candidate as around 62 per cent of employers prioritise Arabic and English-speaking candidates. This is because the UAE is a multi-cultural society and home to more than 200 nationalities.

Below is the list of 18 skills that are most in-demand among employers:

1. Arabic and English language skills

2. Team player/cooperative/flexible

3. Ability to work under pressure

4. Good leadership skills

5. Trustworthy/honest

6. Good negotiation skills

7. Efficient/productive

8. Passionate/desire to make a difference

9. Ability to take on new challenges

10. Creative

11. Relevant industry experience

12. Good technical/analytical skills

13. Good people management skills

14. Well-experienced/knowledgeable

15. Good contacts/professional network

16. Local work experience

17. Has not changed jobs frequently

18. Regional work experience

ALSO READ: