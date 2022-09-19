UAE companies are hiring: Top 18 skills you need to get that dream job

The second prize of Dh1 million was shared among 41 participants, each one getting Dh24,390, while 1,174 people won the third prize of Dh350
Skills are as important as educational qualifications for any job. With growing competition, certain skill sets have become mandatory for many roles.
These skills do not just help people grow on the professional front, but also play a critical role in landing a better job.
The latest survey conducted by jobs portal Bayt in cooperation with YouGov revealed that 56 per cent of UAE companies plan to hire in the next three months while 70 per cent intend to recruit in the next year. Around 50 firms plan to hire five jobs or less, 25 per cent between six to 10, seven per cent from 11 to 20 and two per cent plan to bring onboard between 51 to 100 jobs. Only five per cent of companies plan to hire over 100 employees.
The survey revealed that good communications in Arabic and English is the most sought-after skill that employers look for in a candidate as around 62 per cent of employers prioritise Arabic and English-speaking candidates. This is because the UAE is a multi-cultural society and home to more than 200 nationalities.
Below is the list of 18 skills that are most in-demand among employers:
1. Arabic and English language skills
2. Team player/cooperative/flexible
3. Ability to work under pressure
4. Good leadership skills
5. Trustworthy/honest
6. Good negotiation skills
7. Efficient/productive
8. Passionate/desire to make a difference
9. Ability to take on new challenges
10. Creative
11. Relevant industry experience
12. Good technical/analytical skills
13. Good people management skills
14. Well-experienced/knowledgeable
15. Good contacts/professional network
16. Local work experience
17. Has not changed jobs frequently
18. Regional work experience
ALSO READ:
The second prize of Dh1 million was shared among 41 participants, each one getting Dh24,390, while 1,174 people won the third prize of Dh350
The drive, which saw the participation of 100 volunteers, was held in partnership with the local municipality body for trash collection
It is the first initiative of its kind in the region and aims to encourage community to embrace higher accessibility standards for individuals with autism
His planning and development projects made the emirate a fertile ground for economic investment and a cultural tourist destination
Residents spend more than eight and a half hours on the internet every day, nearly two hours more than the global average
Fourteen personnel who have been directly affected by the floods have been awarded a bonus to help relieve their burden
Both drive-through and walk-in smart facilities offer 27 essential services 24/7, including reporting crimes and traffic incidents, lost and found items
The government body urges the public to refer only to its official communication channels, such as its website and its social media accounts