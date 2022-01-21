UAE: Community mourns death of well-known philanthropist

From helping people find accommodation to providing food, Abdul Khaliq Golandaz has been a source of light to many

By SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Fri 21 Jan 2022, 5:11 PM

Abdul Khaliq Golandaz, renowned for his philanthropic efforts in the UAE, died at Burjeel Hospital in Sharjah late Thursday night after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Condolences have poured in from across on the world on social media. Many highlighted Golandaz's social service, generosity and humanitarian work.

"He always helped others until the end, seamlessly and endlessly," said a person who knew him but wished to remain anonymous.

Golandaz hailed from Gujarat, India, and moved to Dubai in 1982. Before his move, he worked at the Travel Corporation of India in Agra before working for Galadari Brothers for a short while in Dubai.

He was considered a good Samaritan among many who came to the UAE in search of jobs. From helping people find accommodation to providing food, Golandaz has been a source of light to many, especially the underprivileged.

"Golandaz saab was at the forefront to provide any sort of aid to jobseekers, labourers and underprivileged people," said Azeem, who moved to Dubai in 2004 and now holds a senior position at a private firm.

A man at the funeral told Khaleej Times that Golandaz was "a larger than life figure".

"He, during his life, has been like a big banyan tree that gave shade to thousands of people who came across him through his tireless, selfless help and knowledge along with kind words of hope," he said.

Residing at Al Azra in Sharjah, Gondalaz was also a reputed figure among the local Arab community as well as a few royal families in the UAE.

ALSO READ:

Hundreds of well-wishers were present at Golandaz's funeral prayer and the burial was conducted at Sharjah Graveyard.

Golandaz is succeeded by his children Saleem Golandaz, Kalim Golandaz, Fahim Golandaz, Naeem Golandaz, Zakera Khan, Sabiha Kazi and Fauzia Golandaz.

His son Fahim requested everyone to pray for his father’s departed soul.

ayaz@khaleejtimes.com