UAE committed to placing highest priority on food security: Sheikh Mohammed at Gulfood 2023

The mega event will put the spotlight on the role of the food industry in creating healthier, more resilient food systems and helping reverse global inflation

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 20 Feb 2023, 6:15 PM

The UAE is committed to providing an exceptional standard of living for all people living in the Emirates, the country’s Vice-President has said. As part of this, its leaders place the highest priority on ensuring food security and creating strong and resilient supply chains and ecosystems.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, made these comments as he toured Gulfood 2023, the largest annual global food and beverage sourcing event in the world, which began at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) on Monday.

“Aligned with our vision to be a leading player in shaping the future of vital sectors that drive global prosperity and growth, the UAE continues to bring together nations, markets and industries to discuss vital issues that impact the sustainability of economies and societies.

“Furthermore, we seek to foster the sharing of knowledge and advance the adoption of new technologies and solutions that promote equitable access to food resources and the sustainable production, distribution and consumption of food worldwide.”

Bringing together F&B communities from across the world to chart the way forward for this rapidly evolving sector, the 28th edition of the mega event is 30 per cent larger than previous years, with 1,500 of its over 5,000 exhibitors new to the trade show. The event will be on till February 24.

Leading global brands exhibiting at Gulfood 2023 include Unilever, GMG, Americana, Agthia, Fonterra, McCain, Monin, USAPEEC, Hunter Foods, ASMAK, Minerva Foods, U.S. Dairy Export Council, Frinsa Group, Emirates Snacks Foods and Al Rabie to name a few; as well as newcomers including Brazilian food processing company BRF Global and Agricultural, and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA).

Gulfood 2023 will put the spotlight on the role of the food industry in creating healthier, more resilient food systems and helping reverse global inflation.

