UAE: Coming soon to your phone – voice, texting and data satellite connectivity

UAE residents could soon benefit from voice, texting and data satellite connectivity on their standard smartphones. With satellite connectivity, phones can be used even in areas where there is no cellular reception as they connect to a low-orbit satellite to communicate with other phones or networks.
e& UAE has partnered with Al Yah Satellite Communications Company under its direct-to-device (D2D) strategy. Announced last month, the D2D strategy seeks to empower standard smartphones with advanced satellite capabilities, with services and applications that can be accessed anywhere in the world. This means the partnership could see e& UAE users benefit from satellite connectivity without the bulky devices that are typically needed.
The partnership will see the two companies joining forces on Yahsat’s planned low earth orbit (LEO) D2D system, which is designed to provide “seamless connectivity” for standard smartphones. This technology will offer “unprecedented” levels of connectivity and accessibility for users around the world.
The company plans to offer voice and messaging capabilities this year before releasing texting and IoT capabilities on smartphones in 2025. These will be done using Yahsat’s geostationary earth orbit (GEO) satellites.
Masood M. Sharif Mahmood, CEO, e& UAE, said this partnership unlocks a “new era” of global connectivity. “We're proud to be the first operator to join Yahsat's D2D vision and leverage our networks to bring seamless, anytime-anywhere connectivity to people everywhere. This is a significant step towards bridging the digital divide and realising our shared vision of a connected future.”
Ali Al Hashemi, Group CEO, Yahsat, said the two companies are discussing a “whole host of areas” to collaborate. This includes developing the ecosystem “as part of our recently launched D2D strategy – Project SKY”.
Project SKY is the first phase of the D2D strategy. The two-phase strategy covers three main applications: Voice, texting and data.
In February this year, Thuraya Telecommunications Company, the mobile satellite services subsidiary of Yahsat, had unveiled the first universal D2D Android smartphone with satellite voice and SMS capability. Called Skyphone, its design includes a retractable satellite antenna which is not visible when not in use and can be extended when activating satellite services. It has two nano-SIM card slots for terrestrial and satellite connection, extending the coverage of its users to areas which are not covered by cellular towers.
