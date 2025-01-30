UAE: Coca-Cola 'safe' to drink, authority confirms amid Europe recall

Photo: AFP file

Coca-Cola products in the UAE is free of high levels of chlorate, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MoCCE) confirmed on Thursday.

MoCCE and local regulatory authorities said that Coca-Cola products in local markets are safe and in compliance with food safety requirements and standards in the country.

Products available in the UAE markets are not subject to this recall, as they are produced locally in Coca-Cola bottling plants located in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, the Ministry said.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The Ministry reiterates its continued commitment to monitoring food safety and protecting the health of consumers, through continuous coordination with all relevant authorities.

MoCCE issued the clarification after the European bottling unit of the giant soda maker Coca-Cola had on Monday said it has ordered a major recall of Coke, Sprite, Fanta and other beverages after checks identified high levels of chlorate.

The recall concerns cans and glass bottles distributed in Belgium, the Netherlands, Britain, Germany, France and Luxembourg since November.