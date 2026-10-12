UAE Coast Guard praised for rescuing 22 Asian crew from tanker fire in Arabian Gulf

The Chairman of Bahrain’s Shura Council has thanked the UAE for rescuing 22 Asian crew members from an oil tanker that caught fire in the Arabian Gulf.

Ali bin Saleh Al Saleh praised the UAE National Guard’s Coast Guard Group for its swift response and efforts to save the crew. He conveyed his appreciation in a letter to Federal National Council (FNC) Speaker Saqr Ghobash.

Al Saleh said the rescue reflected the Coast Guard team’s readiness and commitment to protecting lives and ensuring maritime safety.

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He also called for stronger regional and international cooperation to protect commercial vessels and their crews, safeguard shipping routes and maintain freedom of navigation.

He added that such efforts help protect global energy supplies, keep international trade moving and promote regional and international peace and stability.

The UAE National Guard said all 22 crew members had been rescued on October 10. The Indian Consulate in Dubai confirmed the following day that everyone aboard the MT GEM No. 2 was safe.

The crew received first aid before being handed over to the relevant authorities, with all 22 reported to be in stable medical condition.