UAE closely monitoring Pakistan-Afghanistan tensions, calls for de-escalation

The country also emphasised the importance of prioritising reason and wisdom

Published: Sun 12 Oct 2025, 6:56 PM

In light of the recent flare-up of tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan, the UAE called on Sunday for de-escalation in the conflict.

In a statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mofa) said that the country is closely following the ongoing developments between the two neighbours, urging the avoidance of any escalatory steps that could worsen the situation in the region.

It also emphasised the importance of prioritising reason and wisdom, and of adopting diplomatic means to resolve differences in a way that contributes to strengthening security and stability in South Asia.

Earlier on Sunday, Pakistan's military said that 23 of its troops and more than 200 Taliban and affiliated fighters on the Afghan side were killed in border clashes overnight.

Islamabad says militants of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan group (TTP) operate against it from Afghanistan, a charge denied by Kabul.

The TTP has been fighting to overthrow the Islamabad government and replace it with a strict Islamic-led system of governance. It has had a close relationship with the Afghan Taliban, which inspired the establishment of the TTP.