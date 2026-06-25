UAE's climate-resilient system makes residents among least worried about extreme heat

UAE residents are among the least worried globally about being harmed by extreme heat and prolonged weather events, such as droughts and heatwaves. This comes even as the country continues to experience high temperatures, according to new international findings.

The World Risk Poll, published by the Lloyd’s Register Foundation and Gallup and based on more than 143,000 interviews across 140 countries and territories, found that people in the UAE, alongside several other Gulf states, report comparatively low levels of concern about severe weather risks linked to climate change.

Globally, 33 per cent of adults say they are “very worried” about being harmed by prolonged extreme weather events such as heatwaves or droughts, while 38 per cent say they are “somewhat worried.” However, the data shows a clear regional contrast, with both cold-climate countries and some of the world’s hottest nations appearing among the least concerned.

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Countries including Iceland, Norway, Denmark, and Estonia are among those reporting the lowest levels of worry, alongside Gulf states such as Oman, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates, despite facing some of the highest average annual temperatures globally.

Researchers said the pattern may reflect long-term adaptation to extreme heat in the Gulf region, where daily life is shaped by climate-resilient infrastructure, including widespread air conditioning and reliance on desalinated water rather than rain-fed agriculture. These systems reduce direct exposure to heat and may lower perceived risk.

The findings also highlight broader perceptions of climate change. Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are among a small group of countries where at least 29 per cent of adults say climate change poses no threat to their country over the next 20 years.

At the same time, the report underscores a gap between lived experience and perception of risk. In 2025, nearly one in five adults globally (19 per cent) said they had been personally harmed by severe prolonged weather events such as droughts or heatwaves in the past two years.

A similar proportion 17 per cent reported harm from severe weather events such as floods or violent storms, while 12 per cent experienced harm from the air they breathe, and 8 per cent reported harm from wildfires.

This means that a significant share of the world’s adult population has experienced recent hardship linked to weather-related risks.

People’s levels of worry about these same risks broadly mirror this pattern.

A majority 71 per cent of adults say they are worried about being harmed by severe prolonged weather events such as droughts or heatwaves, slightly more than the 68 per cent who worry about other severe events including floods and storms.

Slim majorities also express concern about wildfires 56 per cent and the air they breathe (52 per cent). Of these categories, air pollution stands out, with 47 per cent of respondents saying they are not worried at all, despite World Health Organisation estimates that 99 per cent of the global population breathes air that exceeds safe limits.

The report notes that this lower level of concern in some countries persists even as global scientific consensus warns of increasing frequency and intensity of extreme weather events.

The findings are part of a wider assessment of how people perceive everyday risks across different parts of the world, reflecting not only environmental exposure but also cultural and infrastructural adaptation to long-standing climate conditions.