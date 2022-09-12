UAE: Civil Defence to conduct field exercise tomorrow; public urged to stay away

Some are available for pre-booking
Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority has announced that it would conduct a field exercise in Al Ain on Tuesday.
The exercise, to be conducted in cooperation with the strategic partners of the authority, is aimed at enhancing the operational readiness and developing response capabilities of the civil defence personnel.
In a tweet, the authority said the exercise will be held in the Mubazzarah Al Khadra area of Al Ain City on Tuesday. It urged the public to stay away from the exercise site and not to take pictures of the drill.
Some are available for pre-booking
Guests will be able to experience zero gravity, walk on a 'lunar surface' or take a ride in a rover — if the $5-billion project opens
The world's tallest building displays Queen's image in a special light show
The UAE ranks within the top five countries in 65 indicators according to the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre
50,000 pest control requests handled, 39 tons of recyclables recovered
Israeli Ambassador says accords have built trust and boasted trade, tourism, and investments between the two countries
Egyptian expat suffers from Leber congenital amaurosis, an eye disorder that primarily affects the retina
Many landlords are also moving towards the 'holiday home concept'