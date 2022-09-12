UAE: Civil Defence to conduct field exercise tomorrow; public urged to stay away

Abu Dhabi authority tells people not to take photos of the drill

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Mon 12 Sep 2022, 8:18 PM

Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority has announced that it would conduct a field exercise in Al Ain on Tuesday.

The exercise, to be conducted in cooperation with the strategic partners of the authority, is aimed at enhancing the operational readiness and developing response capabilities of the civil defence personnel.

In a tweet, the authority said the exercise will be held in the Mubazzarah Al Khadra area of Al Ain City on Tuesday. It urged the public to stay away from the exercise site and not to take pictures of the drill.