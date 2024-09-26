UAE citizens with valid US visa to get expedited entry from October

Funeral prayers for Nasser Mohammed Yousef Al Balushi and Abdul Aziz Saeed Sabt Al Tunaiji were held at Ajman mosque
UAE citizens with a US visa will soon get expedited entry into the United States.
This came as the UAE and US signed an agreement to include the country in the 'Global Entry Programme', easing cross border travel for Emiratis.
The programme will be implemented from October 2024.
Global Entry is an initiative that expedites entry procedures into US ports of entry. The programme will expedite the arrival process for travellers into the US while enhancing security.
As a pre-screened Global Entry participant, travellers can immediately check in at a Global Entry kiosk at a US Customs and Border Protection Preclearance facility or when they arrive at another US port of entry, avoiding long lines and additional paperwork.
Global Entry participants must still have a valid US visa to enter the country.
As part of launching this cooperative process, the UAE and US government authorities will begin to develop and finalise criteria that will lead to the UAE's full participation in the Global Entry programme.
Both governments signed an agreement between the UAE Ministry of Interior and the US Department of Homeland Security. The signing took place on the sidelines of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed's official visit to the US.
"This arrangement represents another step forward in our shared efforts to strengthen bilateral security and facilitate commerce and travel," said UAE Ambassador to the US, Yousef Al Otaiba.
"Once the UAE and US finalise consultations, Emirati citizens who apply and are approved for the Global Entry program will be able to enter the US using the Global Entry system at 75 airports in the US and other countries," he added.
