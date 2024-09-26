UAE citizens with valid US visa to get expedited entry from October

Published: Thu 26 Sep 2024, 9:33 PM Last updated: Thu 26 Sep 2024, 9:47 PM

UAE citizens with a US visa will soon get expedited entry into the United States.

This came as the UAE and US signed an agreement to include the country in the 'Global Entry Programme', easing cross border travel for Emiratis.

The programme will be implemented from October 2024.

Global Entry is an initiative that expedites entry procedures into US ports of entry. The programme will expedite the arrival process for travellers into the US while enhancing security.

As a pre-screened Global Entry participant, travellers can immediately check in at a Global Entry kiosk at a US Customs and Border Protection Preclearance facility or when they arrive at another US port of entry, avoiding long lines and additional paperwork.

Global Entry participants must still have a valid US visa to enter the country.