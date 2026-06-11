UAE citizens gain new visa-free access, boosting world's most powerful passport

A Visa-free travel agreement between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Papua New Guinea has officially entered into force, further strengthening the global mobility of UAE citizens

The reciprocal visa waiver allows Emirati and Papua New Guinean passport holders to travel between the two countries without a visa for stays of up to 90 days within any 180-day period, provided passports remain valid for at least six months.

The travel regime became effective 30 days after the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding at the World Governments Summit in Dubai, in the presence of Noura Al Kaabi, UAE Minister of State, and James Marape, Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

As a result of this agreement, both the UAE and Papua New Guinea have added oen more to their respective mobility scores on the Passport Index.

As reported by Khaleej Times last month, the UAE currently sits at the top of the Passport Index’s Individual Passport Power Rankings, with a mobility score of 182.

It has held the top spot on this definitive ranking of relative passport power since 2018. Papua New Guinea’s passport on the other hand is ranked 117th, with a mobility score of 87 – a notable increase from 71 in 2021.

“We are opening new pathways for trade, investment, and cultural exchange. Through high-impact bilateral partnerships like this, the UAE continues to lead the way in championing global innovation,” said Noura Al Kaabi, UAE Minister of State.

“Dubai is a gateway to the world. By strengthening our relationship with the UAE, we are positioning Papua New Guinea to better connect with markets across the Middle East, Europe, Africa, and Asia. This agreement will help stimulate trade, attract investment, and expand our international footprint,” said James Marape, prime minister of Papua New Guinea.

“In a world where many countries are retreating from multilateralism and closing off their borders, the UAE is leading the way in showcasing how openness translates into opportunity. We were privileged to support on this accord, and look forward to working with the UAE in further expanding its role as a global hub for talent, capital investment, and ideas,” said Armand Arton, co-founder of the Arton Capital’s Passport Index.