UAE citizens can now renew Emirates ID cards up to one year before expiry

UAE nationals can now renew their Emirates ID cards up to one year before their expiry date, similar to passport renewal, as announced earlier. The move came into effect on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. This marks a significant extension from the previous six-month renewal window.

When the expiry dates of both documents coincide, citizens can renew their Emirates ID and passport through one integrated transaction.

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) announced the update, highlighting its alignment with the UAE's broader strategy to implement proactive digital solutions.

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The decision aims to enhance the quality of life for citizens, meet evolving expectations, and allow for more efficient management of personal affairs through a flexible service ecosystem.

This initiative complements a prior ICP decision that allowed UAE nationals to renew their passports up to one year in advance. With the new policy, citizens whose passport and Emirates ID expiry dates coincide can now renew both documents in a single, integrated transaction. This unified approach reduces time and effort, expanding the benefits of the combined renewal service.

Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, Director General of ICP, stated that extending the renewal period from six months to one year reflects the directives of the UAE leadership to deliver proactive government services.

“The initiative also demonstrates ICP’s commitment to responding to citizens’ expectations and accommodating their needs by offering greater flexibility, enabling them to complete their transactions at a time that best suits them, thereby enhancing quality of life, increasing customer satisfaction, and contributing to their overall wellbeing,” he added.

He further noted the UAE’s leading global position in identity card systems, emphasizing the ease of issuance, as well as the quality, security, and reliability of the card. The Emirates ID is extensively used to access government services through a unique electronic integration network that links government and private sector entities.

Al Khaili explained that the decision strengthens the regional and global standing of the UAE Emirates ID, positioning the country’s issuance and renewal ecosystem as a model for other nations.

The new one-year renewal window also supports the objectives of the UAE’s Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme. By simplifying the customer journey, reducing procedural duplication, and leveraging artificial intelligence technologies, the ICP aims to transition from standalone services to integrated bundles, shifting from a reactive to a proactive service model.