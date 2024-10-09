Wed, Oct 09, 2024 | Rabī‘ ath-thānī 6, 1446 | DXB °C

UAE citizens can use e-gates at Italy airports from October 10 for smoother travel

This initiative reflects the strategic ties between the UAE and Italy

From October 10, UAE nationals can conduct their entry and exit procedures via electronic gates at all airports in Italy, the UAE Embassy in Rome announced.

In a social media post, the mission said that this initiative reflects the strategic ties between the UAE and Italy.


The initiative also contributes to advancing cooperation between the two nations to explore new prospects of partnership across different sectors, particularly tourism and trade, the mission stated.


