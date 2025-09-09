UAE citizens can now renew Emirates ID cards in 1 step

UAE citizens can now replace or renew their Emirates ID card in just one step, instead of multiple procedures, the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) announced on Tuesday.

ICP added that the card's validity period is automatically determined based on the age of the citizen, similar to the UAE passport.

If the Emirati is 21 years old or above, the validity of the Emirates ID is automatically set at 10 years. If he/she is under 21 years of age, the validity of the Emirates ID is set at 5 years when applying for the renewal service.

“In the case of applying for the replacement service, the card is issued according to the remaining validity period of the existing card. In all cases, the citizen applicant is not permitted to modify the field specifying the number of years of the Emirates ID Card in the application form,” ICP clarified in a statement shared with Khaleej Times.

ICP underscored the “enhancement of the services of replacement and renewal of the Emirates ID Card for citizens comes within the framework of its plan to achieve zero bureaucracy, update its smart services system, streamline the customer journey, and make access easier.”

Replacing and renewing Emirates ID for citizens – within the ICP smart services system – is now carried out in a single step, consisting only of submitting the application and paying the fees.

Previous steps eliminated included filling in non-essential fields such as personal address, information retrieved from the database, as well as displaying the Emirates ID template on a single page to facilitate the application submission process.