UAE citizens can now access discounted food items with Emirates ID

The Abu Dhabi Municipality announced that the authority has simplified the process of buying subsidised and discounted food. UAE citizens can now purchase discounted food items using their Emirates ID card. There's no need to renew the food commodity card.
Citizens can use their Emirates ID to purchase commodities from the following outlets:
Buying subsidised and discounted food
Through this service, citizens can request the purchase of food items and products at subsidised prices and others at reduced prices.
Conditions to get food card
The issuance of rice and food card is limited to UAE nationals residing in the emirate of Abu Dhabi.
The allocations are disbursed to the beneficiary families who have the card during the month, without determining a specific date for entitlement.
The children of the mother married to a non-citizen are added to the card, as they are the children of female citizens, with the submission of required documents.
Children of divorced women are added to the card in case the mother is the guardian with the submission of required documents.
The card may be suspended or cancelled in case of misuse or violation.
It is permissible to issue a card to purchase subsidized and discounted food to an unmarried customer who has a separate family book.
Delivery fees apply Dh36.75, if delivery requested.
