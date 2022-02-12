UAE citizens advised to postpone travel to Ukraine

The UAE Embassy in Ukraine tweeted the advisory

By Web Desk Published: Sat 12 Feb 2022, 1:55 PM Last updated: Sat 12 Feb 2022, 2:06 PM

UAE citizens have been asked to postpone travel to Ukraine.

In a tweet on Friday, the UAE Embassy in Ukraine wrote: "The Embassy of the State in Kiev calls on the citizens of the country to postpone travel to Ukraine at the present time."

On Friday, The United States and its allies urged their citizens to leave Ukraine right away to avoid a Russian invasion, including a possible air assault.

Australia and New Zealand became the latest countries to urge their citizens to leave as soon as possible, joining Britain, Japan, Latvia, Norway and the Netherlands. Israel said it was evacuating relatives of embassy staff.

The United States and Europe stepped up their warnings of an imminent attack while the Kremlin, jostling for more influence in post-Cold War Europe, rejected a joint EU-NATO diplomatic response to its demands to reduce tensions as disrespectful.

Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops on the Ukraine border but denies it plans to invade.

(With inputs from Reuters)