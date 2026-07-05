UAE citizen wins RAK Fitness Challenge, claims Dh50,000 top prize

The closing ceremony was held at 5pm at Al Dhait Sports Hall, where the challenge's top 20 participants were honoured following months of competition

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 5 Jul 2026, 7:01 PM
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Ahmed Mohammed Al Teneiji from the UAE was crowned the overall winner of the second edition of the Ras Al Khaimah Fitness Challenge on Sunday, securing the competition's top cash prize of Dh50,000 after emerging victorious in one of the emirate's leading community fitness initiatives.

Before the competition, Al Teneiji weighed 109kg, and after the competition, his weight dropped to 90.5kg, marking a reduction of around 19kg.

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The ceremony honoured the challenge's top 20 participants following months of competition.

The closing ceremony, held at 5pm at Al Dhait Sports Hall under the patronage of Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, was attended by Sheikh Saqr bin Saud Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of RAK Ceramics and Chairman of the Ras Al Khaimah Digital Transformation Committee.

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