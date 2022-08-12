UAE: Citizen honoured after returning wallet with large amount of money, important documents

Sheikh Mohamed trained in helicopter flying at the prestigious Royal Military Academy Sandhurst
A UAE citizen has been honoured by Sharjah Police after he returned a lost wallet to its rightful owner.
Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Abdul Rahman Bin Qasmol, acting director of Al Wasit Comprehensive Police Station, honoured Ziyad Rashid Maydan in appreciation of his honesty and keenness to hand over the wallet.
The wallet contained official documents and a large sum of money.
Qasmol praised Maydan’s honesty, keenness and good behaviour through immediate cooperation with the police, which contributed to returning the wallet to its owner.
Maydan expressed his appreciation for the efforts of the Sharjah Police in enhancing security and safety in the Emirate.
ALSO READ:
Sheikh Mohamed trained in helicopter flying at the prestigious Royal Military Academy Sandhurst
Volunteers investigate at least one case of a dumped cat or dog every day
New chief says he will continue to implement initiatives that empower region's youngsters
Some of them travel to home while others organise virtual celebrations
Licences embraced by both residents and visitors, show figures
Participants have a chance to win one kilogram of gold in Golden Summer Draw on September 3
Abdul Ghafoor went viral after a short clip of him removing concrete blocks from road surfaced on social media
System can forewarn dangerous chronic conditions like diabetes, acute events such as stroke