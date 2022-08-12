UAE: Citizen honoured after returning wallet with large amount of money, important documents

His honesty and keenness to hand over the precious items were appreciated

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 12 Aug 2022, 1:03 PM

A UAE citizen has been honoured by Sharjah Police after he returned a lost wallet to its rightful owner.

Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Abdul Rahman Bin Qasmol, acting director of Al Wasit Comprehensive Police Station, honoured Ziyad Rashid Maydan in appreciation of his honesty and keenness to hand over the wallet.

The wallet contained official documents and a large sum of money.

Qasmol praised Maydan’s honesty, keenness and good behaviour through immediate cooperation with the police, which contributed to returning the wallet to its owner.

Maydan expressed his appreciation for the efforts of the Sharjah Police in enhancing security and safety in the Emirate.

ALSO READ: