UAE bans ciprofloxacin for animals to combat antimicrobial resistance

The UAE drug authority has banned the use of ciprofloxacin for veterinary purposes from November 1, 2026, in order to combat antimicrobial resistance and preserve the effectiveness of treatments used in human medicine.

The Emirates Drug Establishment's (EDE) decision follows the classification of this group of antibiotics, the fluoroquinolone group, as Critically Important Antimicrobials (CIAs) for human medicine because of their role in treating certain bacterial infections.

Inappropriate use in animals could lead to bacterial resistance, potentially reducing the effectiveness of available treatments and posing a public health challenge.

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What does the ban cover?

The ban covers veterinary medicinal products and raw materials containing ciprofloxacin. It affects nine veterinary products, including eight imported products and one locally registered product.

Ahead of the ban's implementation, the establishment has taken the necessary regulatory steps to identify the products and raw materials covered by the decision.

It has notified the relevant establishments that they must:

Stop manufacturing, importing and supplying these products

Withdraw existing quantities from the local market before the ban takes effect

Either re-export or dispose of remaining stocks in accordance with approved procedures

Submit supporting documents confirming that the required measures have been completed

EDE is also preparing a monitoring plan to assess compliance with the decision and verify that the relevant establishments complete the required procedures within the specified timeframe.

The decision to ban the drug was taken after research on antimicrobial resistance. This included studies submitted by United Arab Emirates University.

Dr Ruqaya Aqeel Al Bastaki, Acting Executive Director of the Medical Products Regulation Sector at the Emirates Drug Establishment, said that in order to regulate the use of antimicrobials, one must assess the risks associated with each substance and how those risks affect treatment priorities across different sectors.

She explained that scientific evidence plays a key role in determining the appropriate level of regulatory intervention.

Al Bastaki added that the establishment is committed to proactively check antimicrobial resistance and protect public health.