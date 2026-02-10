Permanent price cuts announced on everyday essentials as UAE retailer resets rates

Prices on thousands of everyday essentials at Choithrams have been reduced, with the new rates locked “for the long term”.

“These prices are permanent,” Mark Mortimer-Davies, CEO at Choithrams, told Khaleej Times in an interview as the chain announced a “strategic price reset” for thousands of essential products. “This is a long-term pricing approach on around 10,000 products, rather than a short-term promotional cycle. The changes will be implemented in three phases across H1, but once reset, prices will remain in place as the new everyday standard.”

On average, prices have been reduced by 15 per cent across all stores and online, he said. “The objective is to make everyday essentials more affordable on a sustained basis and to ensure pricing is competitive and aligned with other major retailers.”

The move is part of what the company described as one of the largest pricing overhauls undertaken by a UAE supermarket retailer, covering nearly a third of its overall product range and focusing mainly on fast-moving essential items across food, non-food, fresh and frozen categories.

According to the company, the first phase includes about 3,500 products and is expected to collectively return around Dh13 million in savings to customers. The reset follows a customer survey conducted in 2025 that gathered feedback from nearly 8,000 shoppers, with affordability and value cited as key concerns.

The retailer said the change is intended as a structural shift in pricing rather than a one-off discount drive, with a focus on products that households typically purchase weekly.

Examples of revised prices shared by the company include reductions across multiple everyday categories such as:

• Packaged biscuits and snack items seeing price drops of roughly 17–19 per cent

• Frozen potato products reduced by about 14–16 per cent

• Canned seafood items down by nearly 15 per cent

• Household essentials such as cleaning sprays and aluminium foil reduced by more than 20 per cent in some cases

• Personal care products including deodorant and shampoo showing cuts of around 18–25 per cent

• Staple grocery items such as rice, bread, eggs, dairy drinks and fresh chicken registering reductions ranging roughly between 9 and 14 per cent.

Dinesh Pagarani, Director at Choithrams, said: “We know that budgeting can be a challenge for many, particularly during the holy month of Ramadan. This reset will have essential items at consistently low prices.”