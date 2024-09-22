UAE: Child bullied during filming; media council launches investigation

Image used for illustrative purpose only

Published: Sun 22 Sep 2024, 11:22 PM Last updated: Sun 22 Sep 2024, 11:29 PM

The UAE Media Council said it is following up on a bullying incident involving a girl while filming a children's programme broadcast on one of the platforms.

The authority said in a statement on Sunday, that it will not allow the display of "any content that violates the media content standards stipulated in the Media Regulation Law or the laws related to child protection in the country".

The Council said it is communicating with the girl's family to find out more about the incident and is conducting an investigation.

As per the investigation with the various concerned parties, the authority will be able to determine the circumstances and take necessary measures.