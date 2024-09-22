UAE: Child bullied during filming; media council launches investigation

The new project includes displaying artworks from five Emirati artists in Rabdan area
The UAE Media Council said it is following up on a bullying incident involving a girl while filming a children's programme broadcast on one of the platforms.
The authority said in a statement on Sunday, that it will not allow the display of "any content that violates the media content standards stipulated in the Media Regulation Law or the laws related to child protection in the country".
The Council said it is communicating with the girl's family to find out more about the incident and is conducting an investigation.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
As per the investigation with the various concerned parties, the authority will be able to determine the circumstances and take necessary measures.
ALSO READ:
The new project includes displaying artworks from five Emirati artists in Rabdan area
Lebanese-born Greg Malouf brought his Michelin-starred expertise to Dubai more than a decade ago
The pilgrimage will last for 6 days, and be split between Makkah and Madinah
Visitors are free to read a book, paint, write, or do any other activity they enjoy; or simply strike conversation with a stranger
The family, who had been searching since 2021, was reunited with Sanjay in just 10 hours following the Khaleej Times report
The event will bring together top wedding planners and vendors from around the globe
The two sides emphasised the importance of enhancing parliamentary communication on various issues of mutual interest
The competition will be a key highlight of the third edition of the 1 Billion Followers Summit, taking place from January 11 to 13, 2025