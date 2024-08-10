UAE charity pays off Dh1.2-million blood money for 5 convicts in manslaughter cases

Photo: WAM

Published: Sat 10 Aug 2024, 12:06 PM Last updated: Sat 10 Aug 2024, 12:07 PM

Five people who were convicted in separate manslaughter cases have been granted a chance to start a new life, thanks to a charity's initiative, it was announced on Friday,

The Ajr Charity Foundation in Ras Al Khaimah paid off the convicts' blood money, which amounted to Dh1.2 million, in a humanitarian initiative made possible through philanthropists' donations.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Sheikh Arhama bin Saud bin Khalid Al Qasimi, chairman of the board of directors of the foundation, thanked "the generous donors who supported the organisation's journey and charitable programmes for inmates and their families".

This, he said, reflects the values of tolerance and brotherhood that are deeply ingrained in Emirati society.

With the blood money settled, the convicts will be able to go back home and live with their families again.