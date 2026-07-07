UAE certifies world's first commercial vertiport for air taxis

The UAE has become the first country in the world to certify a purpose-built commercial vertiport for electric air taxi operations, marking a major milestone in the development of next-generation urban transport.

The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) announced that VDX, developed by Skyports Infrastructure, has received regulatory certification for electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft operations.

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Located adjacent to Dubai International Airport, VDX will serve as the flagship hub of Dubai's planned air taxi network, with three additional vertiports currently under development in partnership with Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

The certification follows a comprehensive regulatory assessment covering infrastructure, operational procedures, safety management systems, emergency preparedness and compliance with aviation regulations.

The GCAA said the milestone reinforces the UAE's position as a global leader in advanced air mobility and supports the country's efforts to build a safe, regulated and future-ready aviation ecosystem. The project also aligns with the objectives of We the " UAE 2031" and the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, supporting innovation, investment and economic diversification.

Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director General of the GCAA, described the certification as a defining moment for the aviation industry.

"The certification of the world's first purpose-built commercial vertiport is a historic achievement for the UAE and a defining moment for the future of aviation," he said.

"The UAE is not only preparing for the future of aviation; it is actively shaping it and establishing new international benchmarks for Advanced Air Mobility."

According to the GCAA, the certification demonstrates that the regulatory framework required to safely operate commercial electric air taxis is now in place.

Aqeel Al Zarouni, Assistant Director General for Aviation Safety Affairs, said the approval reflects the UAE's ability to regulate emerging aviation technologies while maintaining the highest standards of safety and oversight.

Duncan Walker, Chief Executive Officer of Skyports Infrastructure, said certification brings Dubai one step closer to launching commercial air taxi services.

He said the infrastructure, operational standards and regulatory systems required for commercial eVTOL operations are now a reality, paving the way for a new era of sustainable urban transport.

The four-storey VDX vertiport spans approximately 3,100 square metres and includes two dedicated take-off and landing pads, rapid charging facilities for electric aircraft and passenger processing infrastructure.

Once commercial operations begin, the facility is expected to handle up to 170,000 passengers annually.

The GCAA said the certification reflects close collaboration between the aviation regulator, Dubai's RTA, Skyports Infrastructure and other strategic partners developing Dubai's future air taxi ecosystem, reinforcing the UAE's ambition to remain at the forefront of aviation innovation.