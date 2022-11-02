UAE, Saudi Central Banks raise interest rate by 75 basis points

Decision comes after Fed increased key US interest rate again

By WAM Published: Wed 2 Nov 2022, 10:58 PM Last updated: Wed 2 Nov 2022, 11:10 PM

The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) has decided to raise the Base Rate applicable to the Overnight Deposit Facility (ODF) by 75 basis points – from 3.15% to 3.90%, effective from Thursday, 3 November 2022.

This decision was taken following the US Federal Reserve Board’s announcement on 2 November 2022 to increase the Interest on Reserve Balances (IORB) by 75 basis points.

The CBUAE also has decided to maintain the rate applicable to borrowing short-term liquidity from the CBUAE through all standing credit facilities at 50 basis points above the Base Rate.

The Base Rate, which is anchored to the US Federal Reserve’s IORB, signals the general stance of the CBUAE’s monetary policy. It also provides an effective interest rate floor for overnight money market rates.

Saudi Central Bank raises the interest rate

​Consistent with the goal of the Saudi Central Bank to maintain monetary and financial stability, the Saudi Central Bank decided to raise the rate of interest rates by 75 basis points to 4.5 per cent, and to raise the rate of “reverse repo” agreements by 75 basis points to 4.00 per cent.

