  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Wed, Sep 17, 2025 | Rabi al-Awwal 25, 1447 | Fajr 04:48 | DXB clear.png34.4°C

UAE Central Bank lowers key benchmark rate to 4.15 per cent

Apex bank’s decision follows the rate cut move by the US Federal Reserve

Published: Wed 17 Sept 2025, 10:06 PM

Top Stories

Dubai: Burj Khalifa lights up to wish Indian PM Modi on 75th birthday

Dubai: Burj Khalifa lights up to wish Indian PM Modi on 75th birthday

UAE: 'No immediate plans' to open HyperMax in other markets, says Majid Al Futtaim

UAE: 'No immediate plans' to open HyperMax in other markets, says Majid Al Futtaim

Andy Pycroft apologises to Pakistan after handshake row, will officiate UAE match

Andy Pycroft apologises to Pakistan after handshake row, will officiate UAE match

The Central Bank of the UAE on Wednesday lowered its key benchmark rate to 4.15 per cent.

In a statement, the UAE Central Bank said that the base rates applicable to the overnight deposit facility has been reduced to 4.15 per cent from 4.4 per cent earlier.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Pakistan holds key policy rate for third straight time as floods stoke inflation fears

thumb-image

Kazakhstan bans bride kidnaps and forced marriages

thumb-image

Sicily's Rocco Forte Hotels and Emirates Golf Federation tee off landmark partnership

thumb-image

Tabreed shareholders approve first-ever interim dividend 

thumb-image

Boxer Hatton, who passed away at 46, was preparing for a fight in Dubai: BBC

 

The apex bank’s decision comes after the US Federal Reserve lowered its interest rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday, marking its first policy shift of the year. The UAE follows US monetary policy as the dirham is pegged to the US dollar.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.