UAE Central Bank follows US Fed move, holds rates at 5.4%

Published: Wed 31 Jul 2024, 10:27 PM Last updated: Wed 31 Jul 2024, 10:30 PM

The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) has decided to maintain the Base Rate applicable to the Overnight Deposit Facility (ODF) at 5.40%.

This decision was taken following the US Federal Reserve left its key lending rate unchanged again on Wednesday and said it had made "some further progress" in its inflation fight, according to AFP.

Policymakers voted unanimously to maintain the US central bank's benchmark interest rate between 5.25 percent and 5.50 per cent, the Fed announced in a statement following two days of deliberations.