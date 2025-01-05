UAE: Cement factory in Fujairah shut down after malfunction, thick smoke rises

A cement factory in Fujairah was shut down because of a technical malfunction, the emirate's environment authority said on Sunday.

Environmental authorities in Fujairah responded swiftly to a report on a technical malfunction in the factory that resulted in dense smoke arising from the facility.

A team from the Fujairah Environment Authority identified the malfunction in one of the factory's operational stages and conducted a comprehensive review of operations.

"The factory demonstrated cooperation by immediately halting operations to minimize pollution caused by the malfunction, affirming its commitment to environmental protection and corporate social responsibility," the authority said in a statement.

The decision to close the factory aims to minimize the pollution resulting from the malfunction and prioritize environmental protection, the authority explained.