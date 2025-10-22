UAE calls for ceasefire in Sudan, says ready to bring aid into the country

The UAE has called for a ceasefire and civilian transition in Sudan. Speaking in Abu Dhabi, Anwar Gargash, the diplomatic adviser to the UAE's president, said that Sudan’s future should involve a civilian transition.

“We are calling for an immediate ceasefire,” he said. “We are calling for scaling humanitarian support and most importantly, we don't see the future of Sudan in a military junta. We see the future in Sudan in a civilian transition.”

Gargash was speaking at the Reuters NEXT Gulf Summit in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. He said that one of the reasons why the UAE was receiving flak was for taking this particular position.

“If we come to the two generals and say the future of Sudan is not a military junta, expect the flak,” he said. “I think the quartet statement, which the UAE played also an important role in reaching agreement on, represents us more than anything else.”

Humanitarian aid

Gargash added that Sudan was not allowing UAE to play the humanitarian role that it plays in Gaza but said it was ready to bring aid into the country, when allowed to do so.

“In Sudan, on the humanitarian side, we're working on the margins — because we are not allowed to go in,” he said. “[The] conditions in Sudan itself is not allowing us to play the role that we are playing in Gaza. I think once we are allowed in, I can assure you the UAE will scale up fully there. We have been engaged in Sudan for a long time, helping in economic development, helping get Sudan during the civilian period, get out of the American sanctions, etc. So this is a long-term engagement with Sudan," he said.