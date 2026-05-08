UAE: CBSE sets May 31 deadline for schools to implement third language in Grade 6

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has urged its affiliated schools including the ones in the UAE, to move swiftly on implementing the third language (R3) requirement for Grade 6.

This is part of its preparations for the 2026–27 academic session under the National Curriculum Framework for School Education 2023.

The Board has observed that while many schools have already selected and uploaded their language options on the OASIS portal, others are still completing the process, with some submissions requiring alignment with policy guidelines.

To streamline implementation, CBSE has made it mandatory for all schools to update their R3 language choices by May 31, 2026.

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Multilingual needs

In the UAE, where schools operate under both CBSE guidelines and local education requirements, institutions highlight that the transition is being carefully managed.

Dr Prema Muralidhar, The Royal Academy Ajman – a North Point Education School, said the school is already aligning its academic structure with the new requirements.

“Our school is fully aligned with the directives issued by CBSE and is in the process of completing all necessary documentation and curriculum mapping requirements for uploading into the OASIS portal within the stipulated timeline.”

She added that CBSE has provided flexibility for schools abroad.

“As per the guidelines applicable to schools situated in foreign countries, CBSE has thoughtfully permitted institutions abroad to offer one compulsory Indian language in lieu of the two Indian languages generally applicable to schools in India.”

Explaining the school’s language structure, she said:

“Our school will continue with:

• R1 – English

• R2 – Any Indian Regional Language from the CBSE-approved language list such as Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Urdu, or Bangla

• R3 – Arabic.”

Some key concerns

Educators emphasised that while the policy direction is clear, implementation brings practical challenges for international schools.

Prarthana Kale, Principal of The Indian Academy Dubai, said the school is working through consultations to ensure a smooth rollout.

“We are preparing to implement CBSE’s mandatory third-language requirement for Class 6 in a structured, compliant, and student-centred manner.”

She added that the institution is working within the deadline framework.

“The school is on track to meet CBSE’s May 31 deadline. Internal consultations are underway with the Board of Directors, Governors, school leadership, curriculum heads, language departments, teachers, and parents to ensure that the implementation is practical, academically sound, and aligned with regulatory expectations.”

On existing language offerings, she added, “Currently, students study English as the first language, with Hindi, French, and Malayalam offered as second-language options.”

Highlighting operational concerns, she said, “The main operational challenges include securing qualified language teachers, adjusting timetables, ensuring curriculum progression, managing student workload, and maintaining balanced school hours.”

School heads say 'no need for concern'

At Sharjah Indian School, leadership said the policy shift is part of a broader evolution towards a more global curriculum approach.

Pramod Mahajan, Principal of Sharjah Indian School, said the focus remains on native language learning while adapting to new CBSE directions.

“Students can currently choose from languages such as Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Urdu, with the emphasis being on learning a native language.”

He added that questions remain on how Arabic fits into the framework.

“One question that often comes up is whether Arabic would be considered a native language under this framework for schools in the UAE.”

He also pointed to CBSE’s broader curriculum direction.

“CBSE is gradually introducing its Global Curriculum, which will cater to students from diverse nationalities. While the changes may seem complicated at first, they are actually quite straightforward in practice.”

Explaining the school’s current structure, he said, “At our school, for instance, students will most likely have the option of Hindi or Malayalam. In Grade 9, we already offer French and Special Arabic as additional language choices.”

He added reassurance for parents, “As the Global Curriculum is implemented over time, schools will continue adapting accordingly. Therefore, there is no need for concern.”