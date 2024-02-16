UAE: Cars hit brakes as pedestrians jaywalk on major roads in awareness video

Published: Fri 16 Feb 2024, 12:51 PM

Residents of Abu Dhabi have been warned of crossing roads from undesignated places on Friday, in a video uploaded by the Abu Dhabi Police.

The authority took to Twitter to upload a video and urged residents to exercise caution while crossing a road.

Cars were seen having to slow down or swerve as multiple clips showed pedestrians crossing the road from non-designated areas.

Watch the video below:

Several people in the video are casually walking across major roads where vehicles are speeding by.

The authority said in the caption of the video that jaywalking can cause run-over accidents.

