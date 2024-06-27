UAE cuts Friday sermons to 10 minutes across mosques as summer heat kicks in

The bond will be listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) and Nasdaq Dubai
With temperatures crossing the 50°C mark, authorities in the UAE have asked imams across the country to cap their Friday sermons at 10 minutes. The directive is applicable from Friday, June 28, until October.
During the special prayers hosted on Fridays, many worshippers have to perform the ritual in the hot sun as mosques get filled up quickly. The move will protect worshippers from the scorching summer temperatures.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Sermons typically take anywhere between 10 and 20 minutes, depending on the preacher. It is followed by a two-unit congregational prayer.
The General Authority Of Islamic Affairs and Endowments said the 10-minute cap is in line with Islamic practices to protect community health.
Saudi Arabia also rolled out a similar policy last week, shortening Friday sermons and prayers at the Two Holy Mosques to 15 minutes throughout the summer period.
ALSO READ:
The bond will be listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) and Nasdaq Dubai
From regaining mobility with the assistance of a walker to attaining balance in electrolyte levels, her overall well-being improved significantly
The Indian expat plans to use the money to fund his children's education and family's future
The country has created one of the safest environments for residents, but parents must educate children that all strangers cannot be trusted
Expats have been warned against spreading fake news, a serious offence punishable by a fine of up to Dh200,000 and imprisonment
Speaking to Khaleej Times, ministry said private sector firms must provide accurate data when applying for work permit cancellation to avoid legal action
Millions of parents worldwide struggle to navigate the murky world of social media that their children are on
Called WO-RK, the co-working space, in partnership with the Roads and Transport Authority, opened its doors to the public on Tuesday, June 25