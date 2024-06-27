UAE cuts Friday sermons to 10 minutes across mosques as summer heat kicks in

Photo: KT file

With temperatures crossing the 50°C mark, authorities in the UAE have asked imams across the country to cap their Friday sermons at 10 minutes. The directive is applicable from Friday, June 28, until October.

During the special prayers hosted on Fridays, many worshippers have to perform the ritual in the hot sun as mosques get filled up quickly. The move will protect worshippers from the scorching summer temperatures.

Sermons typically take anywhere between 10 and 20 minutes, depending on the preacher. It is followed by a two-unit congregational prayer.

The General Authority Of Islamic Affairs and Endowments said the 10-minute cap is in line with Islamic practices to protect community health.