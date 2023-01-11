UAE cancer awareness drive: Pink Caravan calls on horse riders to join 7-day nationwide tour

Online registrations open for residents interested in joining the annual campaign

KT file photo

By Wam Published: Wed 11 Jan 2023, 12:20 AM

The organising committee of the Pink Caravan Ride, the annual breast cancer awareness initiative, is calling on all horse riders in the UAE who want to join their 11th yearly nationwide ride, to register for participation.

The ride, which starts on February 4, coinciding with World Cancer Day, will travel across all seven emirates and concludes on February 10.

The committee noted that the yearly gathering of the public and communities across the country has made the pan-UAE campaign organised by Sharjah-based civil society organisation Friends Of Cancer Patients (FOCP) a massive success over the past years, and an enjoyable and important event that was a highlight on the calendar.

The committee also commented on how the yearly ride was a true example of how all segments of society, including government bodies and institutions, can come together to raise awareness of the importance of early detection, help to combat cancer and promote a healthy lifestyle for all.

All riders who wish to volunteer should be over 16 years of age and possess sufficient equestrian skills and experience.

As the seven-day tour around the nation covers approximately 20 km every day, riders will be required to clear technical and proficiency tests to ensure their fitness to participate.

The event is open to both male and female riders, and those interested in participating in the eleventh edition of the Pink Caravan Ride, need to register online at www.focp.ae/rider-registration and be part of 100 horse riders who will ride across the seven emirates.

ALSO READ: