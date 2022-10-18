UAE: Can Indian expats get PAN, Aadhaar cards while in the Emirates?

An expert explains the process in detail and what can and cannot be done online, and which procedures require NRI's to travel to India

by Nandini Sircar Published: Tue 18 Oct 2022, 6:52 AM Last updated: Tue 18 Oct 2022, 7:48 AM

If you are an Indian living in the UAE, you may be wondering whether or not you can apply for a PAN Card from the Emirates, or if you can apply for a new Aadhaar card or update your old Aadhaar card while still living overseas.

Deepak Bansal, from AskPankaj Tax Advisors, UAE, explains the process in detail and what can and cannot be done online.

Can you apply for PAN Card from the UAE? What is the process for PAN card application?

Yes, foreign citizens and non-resident Indians (NRI) have the option to apply for an amendment, or a new Permanent Account Number (PAN), from outside India. The application can be made online at https://www.protean-tinpan.com

The applicant needs to fill in an online form (Form 49AA from the above website) with their personal details, including a valid phone number and email id along with proof of identity and address such as passport, OCI card or PIO card. For such documents, no further attestation of these documents is required.

However, if an applicant is submitting foreign citizenship card or tax identification number, it should be duly 'apostilled' or certified by Indian embassy or by an authorised officer of an Indian bank having a branch abroad.

The applicant has an option to mention their overseas address for the delivery of PAN Card by paying the additional cost of international postage/delivery.

If the applicant holds an Aadhaar card or an India-issued digital signature, the form can be submitted online in a paperless manner. Alternatively, the applicant has an option to send the signed form through post/courier to the tax authorities in India.

Can you apply for an Aadhaar card from the UAE?

NRI expats in Dubai can also begin the process to apply for Aadhaar card online, but they would have to travel to India for the appointment. The card will only be issued after this.

What is the process for applying for a new Aadhar card?

The Aadhaar card is similar to the Emirates ID used in the UAE. As the Aadhaar card contains biometric details, it needs to be applied for by physically visiting a government facility (Aadhaar centre) in India.

It is important to note that earlier only local residents (people who stay for at least 180 days in India) were eligible to apply for Aadhaar. However, since September 2019, NRIs are also allowed to apply for Aadhaar card upon their arrival in India. NRIs should note that they can pre-book an appointment at the Aadhar centre in advance even before travelling. Further, if their passport does not have a valid Indian address, NRIs will need to submit other prescribed documents.

To initiate the process to apply for Aadhaar cards online, one needs to set up the appointment for a convenient date using the official UIDAI website.

What does one do for Aadhaar amendment?

A person can update his/her address online. However, for any other details such as name, date of birth, mobile number, email etc, or the biometrics details, the Aadhaar holder will need to physically visit an Aadhaar centre.

