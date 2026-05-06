'UAE can confront any threat': Leaders praise Armed Forces’ response to Iranian attacks

From the UAE Armed Forces’ response to recent Iranian attacks to their sacrifices over five decades, the country’s leaders have paid tribute to the men and women in uniform as the nation marked the 50th anniversary of the unification of its Armed Forces.

The UAE marks Armed Forces Unification Day on May 6, commemorating the historic 1976 decision to unify the country’s armed forces under one command.

The occasion comes this year as the UAE Armed Forces have demonstrated high efficiency in countering Iranian attacks. According to official statistics, since February 28, the UAE has intercepted 549 ballistic missiles, 29 cruise missiles and 2,260 UAVs, thwarting attempts to undermine the country’s security and stability.

UAE able to deter any aggression, confront threats: President

The UAE’s Armed Forces proved their readiness during recent Iranian attacks, intercepting threats that targeted civilians and civilian infrastructure, President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said.

He said the response showed the courage, competence and resolve of the country’s military personnel, and affirmed the UAE’s ability to protect its sovereignty, security, people and residents.

What has been demonstrated by the members of our armed forces in confronting this aggression, and the courage and dedication shown in fulfilling their national duty and the significant sacrifices they have made, will be recorded with pride, honour, and distinction in our nation’s history. Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed

He said the UAE draws its strength from its people, its unity, the strength of its Armed Forces and the resilience of its development model.

The President said the country has, since its founding, pursued prosperity for its people and for others around the world, while responding firmly to any threat to its sovereignty, security and the safety of those living in the UAE.

Sheikh Mohamed said strengthening defence capabilities would remain a strategic priority to ensure the Armed Forces continue to act as a protective shield and deterrent safeguarding the UAE’s future.

Sheikh Mohammed recalls early days of UAE Armed Forces unification

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum recalled the early days of the UAE Armed Forces’ unification, describing the preparations for the 1976 decision, the joy that followed its issuance, and the five-decade journey of building the nation’s defence forces.

The Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai said he had the honour of accompanying that journey from its beginning, when he was Minister of Defence, and remembered the first meeting of the Supreme Defence Council after the decision was issued.

The meeting, he said, was chaired by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and attended by Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Sheikh Zayed told us: 'We will build a modern army, its backbone the sons of the UAE, to ensure our ability to defend our nation and confront threats regardless of their source.' Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum

Referring to rapid developments in the region over recent weeks, Sheikh Mohammed said the Armed Forces had served as a central pillar in protecting the UAE’s security and stability, confronting challenges with efficiency, courage and strategic awareness.

Armed Forces unification helped build modern UAE: Sheikh Mansour

The unification of the UAE Armed Forces was a fundamental pillar in building the modern state, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan said.

The Vice-President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court said the 1976 decision marked the beginning of an integrated defence system based on efficiency, discipline and readiness.

He said the strength of the nation lies in its cohesion and the unity of its institutions.

Sheikh Mansour praised the loyalty, professionalism and readiness of Armed Forces personnel, saying they remain the nation’s strong shield and firm safeguard, protecting its achievements and preserving its security and stability.

Latest defence systems protect everyone in UAE: Sharjah Ruler

Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi expressed pride in the UAE Armed Forces’ possession of the latest defence systems and advanced technologies, saying these contribute to protecting everyone living in the country.

The Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah said the Armed Forces’ high readiness, efficiency and capability enable them to defend the nation, safeguard its achievements and remain a strong shield supporting the Union’s progress.

He said the 50th anniversary of the unification of the Armed Forces reflects the founding leaders’ vision in strengthening the Union.

Sheikh Sultan also praised the Armed Forces’ courage, sacrifice, humanitarian role, and advanced levels of organisation, training and equipment.

UAE security is a red line, says RAK Ruler

The UAE’s security and sovereignty are a red line, with no compromise, Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi said, praising the Armed Forces’ readiness in responding to recent attacks on the country.

The Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah said the Armed Forces had shown citizens, residents, visitors and the world the calibre of its personnel in times of adversity, proving the country’s ability to safeguard its sovereignty and national security.

He said the successful response to the attacks sent a firm message that the UAE, with its high level of readiness and capability, can confront any attempt to undermine its security and stability.

Sheikh Saud said the Armed Forces’ strong and calculated responses had highlighted their preparedness and strengthened their role as an influential force in regional deterrence.

He said the institution remains an impenetrable shield defending the nation and its people, a pillar of modern state-building, and a source of confidence that the UAE is a safe homeland capable of protecting its people, residents and achievements.

Armed Forces keep UAE’s land and skies secure: Ajman Ruler

The UAE Armed Forces continue to perform their role with steadfastness and responsibility amid accelerating regional developments that require the highest levels of readiness, Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi said.

The Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman said the Armed Forces remain present where needed, prioritising the safety of society and ensuring that the UAE’s land and skies remain secure.

He said this readiness helps maintain a sense of safety in the daily lives of all who live in the country.

Armed Forces balance strength, development: Fujairah Ruler

The UAE has proven that its Armed Forces are not only a military institution, but an integrated system built on investment in human capital and advanced technologies, the Fujairah Ruler has said.

Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi said this approach ensures sustainable security and stability, while enabling the Armed Forces to safeguard the nation with dedication, readiness and professionalism.

Sheikh Hamad also paid tribute to the nation’s martyrs, saying their legacy of heroism and dedication would inspire future generations.

Armed Forces are trusted guardian of UAE’s gains: UAQ Ruler

The unification of the UAE Armed Forces marked the beginning of a strong shield, solid fortress and trusted guardian of the nation’s gains, Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla said.

The Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain said the 1976 decision was a turning point in protecting the Union, preserving its foundations and providing security and safety for all who live in the country.

He expressed pride in the Armed Forces’ role in safeguarding the nation’s security and territorial integrity, as well as their contributions to international peacekeeping and assistance to brotherly and friendly countries.