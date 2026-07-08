UAE campaign asks families to help teens resist peer pressure to consume drugs

Building teenagers’ confidence to say “no” to drugs requires more than awareness campaigns and law enforcement; it demands a strong partnership between families, schools and the wider community, experts and officials say.

While government-led prevention efforts have helped strengthen awareness about the dangers of narcotics, specialists warn that peer pressure remains one of the biggest risk factors leading young people to experiment with drugs, often through a single decision that can become the first step toward addiction.

Recent studies indicate that teenagers and young adults are among the groups most vulnerable to substance abuse. Factors including poor parenting skills, emotional neglect, family conflict, limited life skills and negative peer influence significantly increase the likelihood of drug use.

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Recognising the need for a community-wide response, the National Drug Enforcement Authority, in collaboration with the UAE Government Media Office, launched the National Campaign for Drug Enforcement under the theme ‘United as One to Eradicate the Threat.’

The initiative supports the UAE’s broader strategy to protect young people by strengthening families, promoting positive values and equipping teenagers with the confidence and decision-making skills needed to reject harmful influences.

As part of the campaign, authorities are delivering awareness programmes through summer activities, community councils and educational initiatives designed to build emotional intelligence, critical thinking and resilience. The programmes also encourage volunteering, productive use of free time and greater awareness of the long-term consequences of drug abuse.

Officials stress that refusing drugs should be viewed as a sign of strength and self-confidence rather than weakness. They emphasise that genuine friendships are built on mutual respect and support, not pressure to engage in risky behaviour.

The campaign also includes meetings of the National Community Councils for Drug Prevention, which bring together relevant entities to strengthen social prevention efforts. Discussions focus on the role of Emirati values, faith, parental role modelling and open communication in creating supportive home environments where young people feel comfortable discussing concerns without fear of criticism.

Experts say adolescence is a particularly vulnerable stage, as many teenagers seek independence, acceptance and belonging. Fear of rejection or exclusion can lead some to engage in behaviours they would otherwise avoid, including smoking, skipping school or experimenting with drugs.

To reduce these risks, parents are encouraged to maintain open, trusting relationships with their children while discreetly monitoring friendships and online activity. Rather than relying on strict control or confrontation, specialists recommend dialogue, guidance and allowing teenagers to make responsible decisions that strengthen their confidence and personal values.

Keeping young people engaged in sports, hobbies, volunteering and other positive activities can also reduce their exposure to harmful influences while helping them develop a stronger sense of purpose and belonging.

Experts further recommend teaching teenagers practical refusal techniques they can use in high-pressure situations. These include confidently saying “no”, suggesting an alternative activity, using family rules as a reason to decline, or repeating a firm refusal without entering lengthy debates. Calm, assertive body language and confidence are equally important in reinforcing those decisions.

Officials say the ultimate message is simple: true friends respect personal boundaries and never pressure others into harmful behaviour. Empowering teenagers with strong values, resilience and the confidence to refuse drugs remains one of the most effective ways to protect future generations from addiction.