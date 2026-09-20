UAE calls for inclusive approach to combat extremism, hate speech

The UAE has called for adopting an inclusive approach to combat extremism and hate speech, by promoting values of tolerance and peaceful coexistence, while empowering religious and community leaders, women, youth, civil society and technology companies to uphold positive roles in approach.

Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar delivered the UAE’s statement during the ‘Global Conference on Promoting Interreligious and Intercultural Dialogue and Tolerance in Countering Hate Speech’, organised by Morocco — in cooperation with the UN Office on Genocide Prevention and the Responsibility to Protect and the UN Alliance of Civilizations — which was held ahead of the high-level UN General Assembly in New York.

Al Marar highlighted the UAE’s efforts in advancing the ‘Tolerance, Peace and Security’ agenda, emphasising that the Emirates is home to more than 200 nationalities who live and work within an environment that respects cultural diversity and provides opportunities for a dignified life, employment and stability.

Furthermore, Al Marar underlined the leading national and international initiatives that aim to foster tolerance and interreligious and intercultural dialogue, including the Document on Human Fraternity, establishing the Abrahamic Family House, and the UAE’s role in drafting the historic UN Security Council Resolution 2686 on Tolerance, Peace and Security, which was unanimously adopted in 2023.

“As the United Nations undergoes reform and prepares to select a new Secretary-General, promoting tolerance and combating hate speech must be placed at the heart of the organisation’s work and its leadership’s priorities. These efforts should represent key pillars in crisis prevention, the responsibilities of special political missions, peacekeeping operations, and UN representatives," said Al Marar.

Al Marar concluded by affirming that the UAE will continue to transform these efforts into concrete steps where tolerance serves as the foundation for a secure, stable, and prosperous future for all.