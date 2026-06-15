UAE calls for full compliance with US-Iran deal, smooth traffic through Strait of Hormuz

The UAE emerges from the latest regional crisis “stronger, more resilient and more confident”, a top diplomat has said, as the country called for full compliance with the US-Iran agreement, an immediate halt to hostilities and uninterrupted traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, said the UAE had worked “diplomatically and credibly” to avoid war, while protecting its sovereignty “with firmness and capability”.

In a post on X, he said the country had also reinforced its position as a model of development, stability and prosperity in the region.

His comments came after the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed the importance of dialogue, diplomacy and adherence to international law following the announcement of the agreement reached on a memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran.

The ministry said prioritising dialogue and diplomacy was essential to reinforcing regional security and stability.

It stressed the importance of full compliance with the provisions of the agreement, including respect for the sovereignty of states, the principles of good neighbourliness and strict adherence to international law.

The ministry also underlined the need to protect maritime routes and ensure freedom of international navigation.

It said such steps would advance security, stability and economic prosperity at both the regional and global levels.

The ministry commended the diplomatic efforts led by US President Donald Trump that contributed to reaching the agreement, as well as the contributions of relevant countries and parties that supported the efforts.

It also stressed the importance of continuing negotiations to build on the progress made and achieve sustainable outcomes.

The ministry reiterated the UAE’s support for all efforts aimed at strengthening security and stability and fostering dialogue and diplomacy as the preferred means of resolving regional and international crises.

It said such an approach would serve the interests of the peoples of the region and enhance opportunities for development and prosperity.

Earlier, Gargash said the UAE had never been an advocate of war and would remain a supporter of peace and stability.

He praised the UAE leadership’s handling of the crisis, saying the country had combined wisdom, firmness and flexibility as regional tensions unfolded.