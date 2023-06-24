UAE calls for de-escalation in Russia

The country stressed the need to respect the rules and principles of international law

uae flag, uae, qatar, qatari embassy vandalism, sudan, khartoum, sudan crisis, sudan conflict update, qatar embassy,

By WAM Published: Sat 24 Jun 2023, 10:05 PM

The UAE affirmed that it is following with great concern the recent tensions in Russia, resulting from a rebellion in the military forces which threatens further escalation and instability in the region. The UAE stressed the need to respect the rules and principles of international law.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) underscored the UAE's position calling for de-escalation and self-restraint, emphasizing the importance of preserving the unity and stability of the Russian Federation to achieve security and prosperity for its people.

ALSO READ: