UAE calls for de-escalation in Russia

The country stressed the need to respect the rules and principles of international law

By WAM

Published: Sat 24 Jun 2023, 10:05 PM

The UAE affirmed that it is following with great concern the recent tensions in Russia, resulting from a rebellion in the military forces which threatens further escalation and instability in the region. The UAE stressed the need to respect the rules and principles of international law.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) underscored the UAE's position calling for de-escalation and self-restraint, emphasizing the importance of preserving the unity and stability of the Russian Federation to achieve security and prosperity for its people.

