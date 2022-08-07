UAE calls for de-escalation in Gaza

The country calls for exercising maximum restraint

By WAM Published: Sun 7 Aug 2022, 6:59 AM

The United Arab Emirates has emphasised the need to restore calm to the Gaza Strip, reduce escalation, and preserve civilian lives.

In a statement today, Afra Mahash Al Hameli, Director of the Strategic Communications Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC), said that the UAE expresses its deep concern over the current escalation and calls for exercising maximum restraint, to prevent being drawn into new levels of violence and instability.

She also indicated that the UAE, as a member of the UN Security Council, submitted a request along with China, France, Ireland and Norway to hold a closed meeting of the Council next Monday to discuss the current developments and ways to support international efforts to achieve a comprehensive and just peace.

ALSO READ: