UAE calls for de-escalation and return to dialogue between Serbia and Kosovo

3 pillars of UAE's foreign policy: Dr Anwar Gargash stresses on 'interconnectedness' at Arab Media Forum
The country focuses on elevating the economy by identifying alternative avenues
The UAE affirmed that it is following with great concern the recent tensions between the Republic of Serbia and the Republic of Kosovo, which threatens further escalation and instability. The UAE stressed the need to respect the rules and principles of international law.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) called for the avoidance of any steps that may lead to an escalation of tensions, and expressed the UAE's hope for both countries to return to dialogue and implementation of the agreement reached in Brussels in February, in a way that achieves peace and prosperity for the peoples of Serbia and Kosovo, and the wider region.
The Ministry reaffirmed that the EU-facilitated dialogue is the best means of resolving all outstanding matters, and stressed the UAE's readiness to support this process. The Ministry highlighted the importance of joint efforts to advance diplomacy and dialogue. The UAE and its leadership believe in the necessity of building bridges of cooperation to enhance confidence in a way that brings together multiple points of view.
The Ministry underscored that the UAE enjoys deep-rooted relations with Serbia and Kosovo and looks forward to bolstering cooperation to achieve common interests.
ALSO READ:
The country focuses on elevating the economy by identifying alternative avenues
To be eligible, companies must be fully independent, privately held, have 30 or more full-time employees, be 7 years old or younger, be headquartered in country
Three others ride away with luxury vehicles
Rogers flew as high as 15 metres thrice to demonstrate the capacity of his self-made suit
Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Al Maktoum awarded Dr Mohammed Ghanem Al Rumaihi with the honour of the Media Personality of the Year
Authority reminded residents that the deadline to subscribe to the plan is October 1, failing which a Dh400 fine applies
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, issued an Emiri decree
Motorists have been advised to drive carefully and remain cautious