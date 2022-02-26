UAE calls for cessation of hostilities in Ukraine in statement to UN Security Council

Another winner intends to use his prize money to clear debts and buy gifts for friends and family
UAE1 day ago
At a meeting of the UN Security Council in New York, the UAE stressed that the serious developments in Ukraine undermine regional and international peace and security, and called for immediate de-escalation and the cessation of hostilities.
In a statement today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) expressed alarm at the consequences for civilians present in Ukraine, as well as for the region, and for the international community.
The Ministry emphasised the importance of ensuring that humanitarian assistance reaches those in need, and called on all parties to respect International Humanitarian Law, prioritise the protection of civilians, and allow for the unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance.
Speaking to the United Nations Security Council, Ambassador Lana Nusseibeh, the UAE’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, underscored the UAE’s readiness to work with members of the Security Council to achieve de-escalation and the cessation of hostilities.
"The result of this vote today was a forgone conclusion, but the avenues for dialogue must remain open more urgently than ever before, and we must pursue them together," she said.
"Being from the Middle East, we are intimately aware of the critical importance of a stable regional security environment, and of de-escalation, diplomacy, and dialogue. Similarly, we understand from experience the need for inclusive and consultative processes."
ALSO READ:
Ambassador Nusseibeh added that the UAE is committed to the territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence of all member states of the United Nations and expressed support for the various diplomatic initiatives and channels aimed at resolving the crisis.
"That is the clear sentiment that this Council is united on," she concluded.
Another winner intends to use his prize money to clear debts and buy gifts for friends and family
UAE1 day ago
Funds raised from the event will be donated to the UAE University in Al Ain for continuing Terry Fox funded cancer research projects
UAE1 day ago
The stark difference between an employee’s expectations and their current pay may lead to the Great Resignation
UAE1 day ago
Average of 28 per cent increase in footfall witnessed in jewellery shops during recently-concluded festival
UAE2 days ago
Some students, who were to fly to Dubai, are stranded in Ukraine as Russian forces launched an attack.
UAE2 days ago
The mandir has curated an on-site exhibition for all visitors every Sunday to improve community ties
UAE2 days ago
The companies and individual have been linked to supporting Houthi terrorist
UAE2 days ago
It has been established at the Gargash Hospital, UAE’s first female Emirati- owned, multi-speciality hospital
UAE2 days ago